Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low -9F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low -9F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.