Boerema pitches MoonDogs to win
MANKATO — Owen Boerema had a no-hitter through seven innings as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Duluth 2-0 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Boerema finished eight innings, allowing one hit and one walk with 11 strikeouts. Tyson Neighbors got the save, giving up one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Mankato scored both of its runs in the seventh inning. Nick Altermatt hit a solo home run, and Zach Stroh delivered an RBI single.
Mankato (2-0) hosts Waterloo on Wednesday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.