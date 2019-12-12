BOSTON — A City Council race in Boston has been decided by a single vote.
The city Election Commission said newcomer Julia Mejia has claimed the council’s fourth and final at-large seat following a three-day recount that ended Monday.
She defeated fellow newcomer Alejandra St. Guillen, 22,492 votes to 22,491 votes.
St. Guillen had sought the recount after the initial results showed her losing the November election to Mejia by just eight votes.
The Associated Press
