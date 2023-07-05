Last year researchers announced they had discovered and photographed one of the last unaccounted-for whaleback barges in the Great Lakes. The final whereabouts of the vessel had been unknown for nearly 120 years.
Built in Duluth-Superior and known as Barge 129, the doomed craft got caught in an October 1902 storm and sank after colliding with the steamer that was towing it. A sonar search in 2021 located wreckage on the lake bottom in more than 600 feet of water, and the following summer an underwater robot provided photographs that allowed researchers to identify the wreckage as Barge 129.
“When that thing hit the bottom, it just disintegrated,” said Corey Adkins of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, as quoted in a Minnesota Public Radio News report by Tim Nelson. “It hit so hard it’s folded like a V form, and the bow sheared off.”
If you are the sort of person who might print off the text version of that MPR report (or anything like it) and, say, keep the document for many months among a pile of papers on your desk or folded in your journal, well, you’re not alone.
You’re also in luck. A new book by Michael Schumacher delivers a load of fascinating, sometimes harrowing and often tragic shipwreck stories from earlier eras of shipping and passenger travel on Lake Superior.
“Too Much Sea for Their Decks” will be published by the University of Minnesota Press in mid-July. The book focuses on 13 shipwrecks along Minnesota’s North Shore and around Isle Royale, and also includes a section called “Three Killer Storms,” which tells of deadly storms in 1905, 1913 and 1940.
Early in the book, Schumacher presents the story of Alexander McDougall, a former captain on the Great Lakes who in the late 1800s dreamed up the whaleback, a design eventually used for boats and barges. McDougall set out to build a barge suited to stormy weather, and, as Schumacher writes, “The result was a long, narrow, cigar-shaped hull that curved upward at either end.”
The new design gained its nickname because when loaded with iron ore the barge would settle with its deck barely above the water, which “reminded observers of the back of a whale swimming near the surface.”
After the first whaleback barge was built in Duluth and launched there in 1883, one of the Zenith City’s newspapers called it “a vessel unsinkable.” And, well, that was, of course, something of an overstatement.
While McDougall might have set out to build a better barge, his design was soon put to use for ships that sailed under their own power.
One of those go-it-alone whalebacks was built during the winter of 1891-92 and named the Thomas Wilson. A decade later it would go to the bottom of Lake Superior, having been struck by a freighter within sight of the Duluth canal. Nine members of the 20-person crew would drown.
“The Wilson sank suddenly and with very little warning,” Schumacher writes. “Her stern rose high in the air and she went down, bow first, her propeller driving her to the bottom of the lake.”
Schumacher is the author of six previous books about Great Lakes shipwrecks, including “Mighty Fitz: The Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
In this collection, he tells compelling stories of deadly mishaps and disasters while also providing context about the growth and evolution of shipping and passenger travel on Lake Superior. Clearly, he knows this material well, and he knows how to tell a pithy but information-packed tale.
Among the insights a reader might glean from Schumacher’s latest book is this: It’s best to avoid Lake Superior as winter arrives.
“Disaster struck the Monarch’s last scheduled trip of the season, beginning in Port Arthur on December 6,” Schumacher writes of a 1906 wreck at Isle Royale.
“Weather conditions were not favorable, but they were not prohibitive, either. Air temperatures were subzero, snow fell, and a fresh wind blew the boat across the water.”
The crew and passengers of the Monarch had to scramble to shore near where the gashed boat had gotten stuck on the rocks, and soon they would be cowering in a makeshift tent and hoping to be rescued.
The peril faced by those aboard the Thomas Wilson and the Monarch — along with the America, the Kamloops, the Henry Steinbrenner and other ill-fated ships found in this book — was not the stuff of breezy reading.
But 70 years have passed since the last of these shipwrecks, and Schumacher tells their stories well. His book is the sort of thing a vacationer might want to read at the lakeside in August. They will enjoy themselves, and they will not forget to stay away from Lake Superior in December.
