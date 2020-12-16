LEFT: mfp-121720-currents-briefs
Brief stack on 1 col, Runover
MAIN: mfp-121720-b7centerpiece
one photo
BOTTOM: mfp-121720-b4bottom
one photo
B5
DRS, ABBY, BRIDGE
Below: mfp-121720-b5story with photo
Runover
Age 89, of Mankato, died Tuesday, 12-15-2020 at home. Memorial service 11am, Friday, 12-18-2020 at Hosanna Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Glenwood Cemetery. Livestreaming available at www.hosanna.church. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family. www.mankatomortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.