CURRENTS BUDGET FOR (DATE)

DO NOT CROP ANY FREE PRESS PHOTOS UNLESS APPROVED BY FREE PRESS

NOTE: STORIES IN READY TO EDIT SHOULD NOT BE OPENED BY HUB UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. THERE IS LEGAL RISK AND LIABILITY TO THE NEWSPAPER OF THE WRONG STORY GETTING IN PRINT.

IF YOU NEED TO KNOW WHEN A STORY WILL BE IN READY TO PLACE OR ARE GETTING BACKED UP, PLEASE CONTACT US AND ASK. WE WILL DO ALL WE CAN TO ACCOMMODATE.--Joe Spear

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Use "ARTS & CULTURE" section header

NOTE: entcal file gets a banner head reading "Entertainment Calendar" / The names file gets a banner head that reads "Names & Notables"

Page C1

Main Package: mfp-091919-cloud-9

  1. RELATED PHOTOS

  2. INFO BOX

  3. SUBHEAD

  4. RUNOVER TO C2

 

Left-Hand Rail: mfp-091919-paint-sip

 

Bottom of Page, Six Columns: mfp-091919-starving-artist

  1. RELATED PHOTO

  2. INFO BOX

  3. SUBHEAD

  4. RUNOVER TO C?

Page C2

Top of Page, Six Columns: ABBY

Under Abby: DR. K

To Fit: BRIDGE

ALL RUNOVER FROM C1

Page C3

Right rail: mfp-091919-exhibits

Top of Page, Five Columns: mfp-091919-entertainment-calendar

Bottom of Page: mfp-091919-currents-briefs

NOTE: Should you need to cut the Inside Briefs file, please tell Robb where you cut so the remaining briefs can be moved to Friday.

Page C4

WIRE COPY TO FIT

Robb Murray is the Features Editor for The Free Press. He can be reached at 344-6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you