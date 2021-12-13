MANKATO — Junior Max Busch became the first student-athlete at Bethany Lutheran to repeat as an Academic All-American, as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors Association.
He was named first-team Academic All-America for men’s soccer. Busch was a second-team Academic All-American last season.
Busch is a business administration major with a 3.81 grade-point average. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 GPA at the current institution.
Busch was the only selection from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
The Free Press
