Minnesota State’s Shen Butler-Lawson has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and D2football.com offensive player week, it was announced Tuesday.
Butler-Lawson played only n the second half but rushed for a career-high 221 yards and four touchdown on just nine carries in a 54-26 victory over Sioux Falls last week.
The 221 yards were the he sixth-most in a game in team history. Butler-Lawson scored touchdowns from 37, 14, 34 and 67 yards, averaging 24.6 yards per carry.
Minnesota State hosts Wayne State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
