OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.
Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.
Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the June NHL draft, added three assists.
Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.
In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3. Minnesota State recruit Ondrej Pavel plays for the Czechs.
