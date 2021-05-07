MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Alissa Carlson has been named All-Northern Intercollegiate Conference second team for her efforts during the 2020-21 golf season.
Carlson led the Mavericks with an 82.8-stroke average over 11 rounds this season. Carlson tied for 17th in helping Minnesota State to a third-place finish at the Northern Sun championship tournament. She had a season-low round of 78.
Carlson was also an All-Northern Sun first-team selection in 2018-19.
The Free Press
