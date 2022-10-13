Sometimes it’s good as an artist to have a built-up stock of work.
For Ben Determan, that helped land him an exhibit of “New Work” at the Carnegie Art Center, running Oct. 13-Nov. 13. An opening reception will be 7-9 pm Friday.
“When we created a new board, there were no exhibits scheduled, at all,” reported Brian Frink, a Carnegie Art Center board member who helps coordinate exhibits.
“We knew that Ben is an extremely productive painter, so we felt he could put together an excellent exhibition on fairly short notice. We were correct in that assumption.”
Determan, 43, currently shows and sells his work at Pappageorge Restaurant, where he works as a bartender. When reopening after COVID, owner Layla Pappas asked him to display a few works. With his art around him as he works, he can keep his ears open for comments about it and put his bartender’s patter to work when talking about it.
“We love having Ben’s work on display here at Pappageorge,” Pappas said. “When he mentioned bringing in his work, it just seemed like a natural fit.”
As a small business, the personal connection to customers is vitally important, she said. Having another reason to interact is important, and if he makes some money off of it, she said, that’s even better.
“Ben has created a bar atmosphere here at Pappageorge that we hadn’t had prior to his arrival. Many customers choose to eat at the bar so they can watch him behind the bar as he creates cocktails and serves food.
“It’s really cathartic to have a show to get them out of the house,” he said, referring to the 33 pieces currently in his home’s basement that will make up the exhibit.
His work will be in the Carnegie’s main gallery, while fellow artist Charlie Putnam’s exhibit fills the front Hope Cook Gallery. Putnam’s works and opening reception run concurrently with Determan’s.
His artistic work grew from a love of designs on skateboard decks, album covers and street graffiti when he was in fifth or sixth grade, he said. He often doesn’t have a direction in mind when he starts; instead, it’s more a process of solution.
“I don’t put too much thought into my motivation behind it,” he said. “For me, it’s kind of like doing a crossword puzzle or figuring out a puzzle. It’s just finding balance and colors and things that work together.”
Those puzzles come in various sizes, from 1½ feet to 5-feet square. He loves the larger canvasses because he can just “get wild… get loose,” but they’re more bulky to work with. If he doesn’t like how it’s going, he will paint over what he has and start again. Otherwise, he keeps adding and reworking until it feels done.
His work has matured beyond graffiti and skateboards, but his passion remains. Now he paints between family and work obligations, though he admits he still overworks paintings as he looks for that perfect balance of content and color.
“I don’t know when it’s done,” he said. “They’re done when they belong to someone else.”
A Mankato native, Determan spent 12 years in Oregon before moving back in 2015 when his second child was on the way. Although he did display work in coffee shops and bars in Oregon, larger shows are rare. His first exhibit was at the Carnegie over 20 years ago, and another occurred in 2017.
His art sales essentially cover the cost of his art supplies, he said, but painting is something he’s always had inside.
“I just think (art) is a vital thing to have in any community,” he said. “And it’s great to have it up and running again.”
Frink appreciates what Determan brings to not only the art scene, but the community in general.
“Ben is a wonderful artist that has a true poetic spirit. As a fellow painter, I am grateful to have him in our community and contributing to our local art culture. I think his show will be fantastic.”
