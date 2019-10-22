MANKATO — A driver who rammed into a Mankato police squad during a pursuit has been charged with three crimes.
Chop Nguot Tang, 31, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor assault on a police officer.
Tang allegedly was involved a brief chase that ended near a strip mall at Hoffman Road and South Victory Drive early Sunday morning.
Tang rammed into a pursuing squad driven by officer Steve Hoppe, the charges allege. Hoppe had minor injuries.
Tang smelled of alcohol and multiple bottles of alcohol were found in his vehicle, according to a court complaint.
