MANKATO — A driver who rammed into a Mankato police squad during a pursuit has been charged with three crimes.

Chop Nguot Tang, 31, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor assault on a police officer.

Tang allegedly was involved a brief chase that ended near a strip mall at Hoffman Road and South Victory Drive early Sunday morning.

Tang rammed into a pursuing squad driven by officer Steve Hoppe, the charges allege. Hoppe had minor injuries.

Tang smelled of alcohol and multiple bottles of alcohol were found in his vehicle, according to a court complaint.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you