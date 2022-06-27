Q. Do you have any tips or tricks when it comes to cherries? I’m seeing them in the store, but how do I know when they are ripe?
A. Give a boost to your Fourth of July celebrations and celebrate the “red” of “red, white and blue” with help from cherries! Cherries are juicy and in-season throughout the summer. Enjoy cherries on their own or on top of a salad or toast, baked in a dessert, or cooked for a savory sauce served with meat or seafood. Because cherries are bursting with beneficial nutrients, they make an ideal summertime sweet treat to savor.
Cherries are nutrient-dense, meaning they are lower in calories but provide many key nutrients. They contain significant amounts of anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants such as vitamin C, beta-carotene and flavonoids. These nutrients may help reduce the risk of some chronic diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. Some studies have shown cherries may also help improve sleep, cognitive function and muscle recovery.
There are so many reasons to add cherries to your shopping cart. Here are a few pointers for doing so:
How to buy:
Cherries are ripe when the fruit is soft but not mushy.
Select cherries with green, unbroken stems and taught, glossy skin.
Sweet cherries, such as Bing and Rainier, are in season May-August and tart cherries, such as Montmorency and Morello, are in season July and August. Alternatively, you can purchase frozen cherries year-round.
How to store:
Refrigerate cherries, dry and unrinsed, for up to 4-7 days, as warmer temperatures make them lose their juiciness.
Alternatively, freeze cherries in an airtight plastic bag for up to 6 months.
How to prep:
To pit cherries, use a skewer, chopstick, metal straw, cherry pitter or other sharp object to push up through the bottom center of the cherry to remove the pit and stem.
