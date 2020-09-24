Chris Shearman

Age: 43
Occupation: Project manager
City of residence: North Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I have a daughter who is a junior at West, and two more who will eventually be students at Monroe.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I have run for North Mankato City Council and sat on several advisory boards including Mankato Education and Recreation, MNMYF, Region Nine Community Development Council, and Mankato Softball Association. I have coached seventh grade football and eighth grade baseball.
Why are you running for School Board?
I'm running first and foremost to serve my community. I've run for city council in the past, so my passion for civic duty is strong.
Second, I have kids in the district. If I don't make sure they have what they need to be set up for success, is it right that I depend on others to make those decisions for my kids? I think our district is one of the best in the state and it's something I would definitely be proud to be apart of.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My top priority is to make sure the entire district has what it needs to adequately teach and learn at a distance. That not only takes resources but it takes a large amount of communication. One of the biggest complaints I've heard is no one knows where to go or who to talk to. There seems to be a plan, but it has not been communicated in a detailed manner which leaves a lot of folks asking questions. My goal is to be as forthcoming and transparent as possible. Information is key.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
As I said previously, communication is an easy way to provide valuable information. Being open to communication to not only our parents but our students.
Also with COVID, I think the district should designate more money for at home learning. Whether that means giving internet vouchers, providing modems/routers, or even tech support, I think there is a gap there that needs to be filled.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
In the short term, it's COVID/distance learning. Every child is different. The way they learn, the pace at which they learn. their attention span. We have to consider all of these learning styles and make sure all children are getting the help they need.
Long term, I think our infrastructure will be an issue. Many of our buildings are old and in need of renovation. The decision will need to be made whether to maintain existing infrastructure, or build new. Either way, I think some sort of tax will need to be involved.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Yes, I think there are some of those issues within the district, especially now that COVID is prevalent. For example distance learning may not even be possible for a child that has no internet at home. Or if a child has difficulty focusing during distance learning, and doesn't have a parent home to help because they are working nights. There is no "one size fits all" solution to these problems. Any and all ideas should be considered and implemented. Whether it be creating a Wi-Fi hotspot where internet is not available, subsidizing tutors for those socioeconomically disadvantaged, every bit helps.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Yes, especially in the West district. Mankato West High School is a very old building that doesn't even have air conditioning.
However, I think we must wait a year before making any major capital expenditure decisions to see how we adjust as a community to the COVID pandemic. There may be less need for brick and mortar in the future. It also could go the other way and we need more space to help spread students out. So a wait and see approach would be wise.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I think the hybrid approach is a prudent one. However, we also need to keep students mental health in mind. Depression and suicide are just as important factors when it comes to kids' health, especially teenagers. These factors are ones we need to pay close attention to as a school district and even more as parents.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
As a project manager, my job is to base decisions on data. Therefore, that is the way I will approach these budget decisions on the school board. We cannot afford to make emotional decisions, and we cannot go with our gut. Empirical data is something we can refer to when the public asks why we made a specific decision.
