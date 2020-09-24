Christie Skilbred

Age: 42
Occupation: Literacy program and corporate giving manager; former high school science teacher
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I have a seventh grader, Jayden, at DMMS and a fourth grader, Reece, at Jefferson Elementary.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I have served on the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s board of directors since 2014. I have also helped fundraise and support many other local organizations throughout the years, including United Way, Feeding Our Communities Partners, MY Place, CADA House, and more.
Why are you running for School Board?
I believe in public schools and that everyone deserves the right to a high-quality, accessible education. I am running to make sure that our district strives for excellence with a future-focused vision while staying grounded in the here and now. I am excited to use my experiences as an educator and parent to benefit our students, families, and community.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
I believe the core responsibilities of the school board include:
• Educational quality and delivery
• Educational access
• Fiscal responsibility and budgeting
• Continued and enhanced diversity training
• School safety – both on school property and buses
• Future planning
I plan to be an objective representative for the greater Mankato community, ISD77 district, and the families who attend our schools.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
The district can improve the way it serves students by providing smaller class sizes, access to pre-K for every child, improved facilities and enhanced diversity training. Improvements are also needed around bus safety, routes, and student walking. I believe teachers need to be a more integral part of the planning and implementation process to ensure an exceptional classroom experience for all.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
Facilities and planning should be a core focus. Many of our schools are over capacity and continued growth is projected. Having smaller class sizes, more room for students requiring special services, and improved access to technology and learning tools are critical for shrinking the educational gap.
Racial and socioeconomic diversity is increasing. Working with teachers and administrators to understand challenges that face individual families while providing resources necessary to improve learning is critical.
Early childhood learning and intervention should be a pillar. Children need to learn the foundations required for kindergarten so they can be prepared for their educational career.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Greater Mankato is growing in racial and socioeconomic diversity. These are challenges/opportunities that face every school in our district. Delivery of high-quality education will continue to change as our student and family units evolve. As a board member, I will oversee the superintendent and administration as well as provide assurance to all families that every decision will be made with the utmost consideration.
Continuing education and community relationships with the Diversity Council and other Greater Mankato community groups to encourage, engage and learn about other cultures will enhance relationships and help students and teachers understand and celebrate our differences.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Putting student learning and quality facilities first will be a main priority. I will work diligently and communicate openly with the school board members to make the best decisions possible for our community, district, and families. Working on and adjusting a long-term capital improvement plan is critical to providing a high-quality education. Student access to smaller class sizes, improved technology and unique learning opportunities should be priorities. As our community continues to grow, so does the need for building improvements or additions.
How do you view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
During these unprecedented times, the district has made the health and safety of our students’ top priority. The path in 2021 is unknown as to how the pandemic will affect our schools, however focusing on student learning and safety will remain the priority. No matter what delivery model is in place, student achievement is most important.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Having worked as a teacher, I understand the limitations of a public-school budget. I will approach the budget from a classroom perspective and ask questions to determine what decisions will benefit our students and how they will affect the teachers.
I will seek guidance from teachers and parents throughout the district to understand how things could be done differently or more effectively. As a taxpayer, I understand and take seriously the responsibility of good financial stewardship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.