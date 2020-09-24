Christopher Kind

Age: 50
Occupation: Director of development
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? My wife and I have a sixth grader at Prairie Winds Middle School
Do you have prior civic service experience? Yes. In college I served as a Big Brother at the YMCA and led a local Boy Scout Troop. Through my working life I have volunteered with many nonprofit organizations and am serving in my seventh year on the Board with The Holiday Sharing Tree.
Why are you running for School Board?
I’m running for School Board because advocating for high-quality educational opportunities for the next generation is vital for the future. I was given a terrific education by my parents and teachers who enabled me to excel in my own life, so why wouldn’t I want to make a positive impact on students and families in my own community? As someone who attended local schools, is employed in higher-education, and father of a 12-year old attending Mankato public schools, I personally understand just how important ensuring a quality, student-centered education is to the future of our youth and local citizens.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
Serving the best interests of students and parents starts with focusing on the core mission of public education. In short, the basic points of public education’s mission begins with 'knowledge,' which are the academic subjects that provide the building blocks of broader understanding of our world, as well as, a foundation for critical and rational thought. Second is 'responsibility’ which serves student development in becoming positive members of society accountable for the consequences of actions and behavior. And lastly, ‘citizenship’ that provides the feelings of belonging and acceptance in the community that creates ownership in its progress and achievements.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
Even more upfront, honest assessment showing measurable progress for each student before passing them through the system. Communicating those details regularly with parents inviting them to participate in the solutions will promote the best outcomes.
Providing clear and consistent expectations for student conduct and behavior that takes into account the safety of the entire classroom and instructors. Addressing individual challenges promptly before they become larger problems is necessary.
Continual improvement starts with people — hiring talented, dedicated, and friendly professionals who have the best interests of students, parents, and the community at heart is the basis for long-term success.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
Predicting the future is impossible, but we will need to remain flexible and thoughtful. Space for expansion to meet the complex demands on the education system in a growing community will always be on the agenda.
Increased educational competition from private and other non-public educational options requires an aggressive approach to exceeding the demands of students and parents. We need to focus on what we do best and where we can do better.
Serving an expanding economically and culturally diverse student body will require solid communication and follow-up with parents who are new to the area and the country.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
No. In my experience, District 77 has been successful in being fair, consistent, and accommodating of all students and families regardless of race or economic status. We have a duty to offer the youngest generation of every ethnicity and background the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills necessary for life-long success and accomplishment in their own lives, so, they can in turn become productive members in their communities later.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Not sure. Would have to know scope and specific details.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I think leadership from the superintendent on down to the efforts of the teachers and staff have been commendable and effective in uncharted territory. It’s clear there were many hours of planning and consideration put into preparing for potential worst-case scenarios.
I believe the goal was to try to offer as much in-school learning as the data and state and federal guidelines would allow. We should continue to work towards getting back to complete, in-person, learning as soon as possible as more facts and data are collected. The educational and social development of our students depends on it.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Reliable, factual information and common sense.
