Civic center skyways to close for maintenance The Free Press Jan 5, 2020 1 hr ago MANKATO — Ground and skyway level walkways through the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (formerly Mankato Civic Center) will be closed for routine general maintenance. The walkways will be closed Wednesday-Friday and again Monday, Jan. 13.
