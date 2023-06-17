Peter A. Lentz was born in Luxembourg on May 1, 1832. He enlisted in the 1st Minnesota Cavalry Regiment on Nov. 11, 1862, and was commissioned into Company E as a 2nd lieutenant on Dec. 10 of that year. He was 30 years old.
After serving with his company in the Minnesota-Dakota War, he was mustered out on Nov. 11, 1863, according to Schrader’s research. He re-enlisted on Feb. 14, 1865, and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant into Company F, 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery Regiment.
The largest Minnesota unit at 1,700 men, it was assigned to garrison duty at Chattanooga, Tennessee. It oversaw the heavy guns of forts defending the city in anticipation of an attack by Gen. John Bell Hood. It did not see combat against the Confederacy.
Lentz was promoted to 1st lieutenant on Aug. 14, 1865, and was mustered out on Sept. 27, 1865. His wife, Katharina Englehart, had married in 1856 and had five children: Katie, Albert, Josephine, Albert Herbert and Ida.
He died on Oct. 18, 1865, after contracting intestinal disease. He was 33 years old.
James Poole
James Poole was born in Kettering Borough, Northamptonshire, England, in 1839. He enlisted into the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry Regiment on Feb. 2, 1862, then mustered into Company M as a private that same day. He was 23 years old.
He was promoted to corporal and transferred to Company L on March 1, 1862. He served at the siege of Vicksburg, and possibly in the Jackson campaign. He was discharged for disability on July 17, 1863.
Poole married Lucinda Hiestand in 1865 and they had three children: Edwin, Charles and Mary. He died at age 42 on Aug. 14, 1881.
