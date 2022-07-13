CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has opened a new celebration called Dolphintopia, a multi-faceted immersive exhibition that explores the science of dolphins, and also their intimate connection with humans throughout history.
There are educational displays and even a dolphin skeleton available for close-up views. It also includes dolphin art displays and activities, with interactive exhibits “exploring our intangible bond with dolphins,” an aquarium announcement said. They have also set up colorful photo opportunities for the family.
In addition to the celebration, guests can visit the aquarium’s resident dolphins in their habitats. The aquarium in downtown Clearwater is currently home to five bottlenose dolphins: PJ, Apollo, Nicholas, Hemingways and Hope, one of the stars of “Dolphin Tale 2.”
The elements of this dolphin celebration will change throughout the summer offering, an aquarium announcement said. It is included with admission.
The aquarium is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $35.96, or $26.95 for ages 3-12.
Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through July 30, the aquarium is offering extended hours as part of Summer Glow, where guests can revel in island vibes, steel drum music and dolphins by the bay. You can also board a free boat tour during the Summer Glow hours of 4-8 p.m., included with admission.
The Dolphintopia exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.
Guests who want an even closer look at these dolphins can purchase a VIP Dolphin Experience or Photo Moment Experience. Visitors can also explore Clearwater Bay and learn about the local dolphin population on the Dolphin and Wildlife Tour.
Admission tickets and VIP experiences can be purchased online at cmaquarium.org. 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. 727-441-1790.
