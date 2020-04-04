Chisago County deputies broke up a cockfighting ring Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
One participant fled the scene, was pursued and arrested.
Deputies responding to a tip found 10 people engaged in an active cockfighting event on the property.
While they were attempting to identify all of those present, Tou Yang, 39, of Maplewood, fled the scene at a “high rate of speed.”
One deputy pursued and was able to stop the vehicle.
According to the Chisago County sheriff’s office, Yang was arrested with charges pending of fleeing police and felony animal fighting.
Pioneer Press (St. Paul)
