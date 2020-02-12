MANKATO — The Aussie Peppers and Coley Ries agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday.
Ries played for the Peppers last season, helping the team to a successful season of preparation for the Asia Oceana Olympic Qualifier.
The Peppers made the Olympics after running the table at the Qualifier. Team Australia is back in National Pro Fastpitch to prepare for the Tokyo Games.
2020 will be Ries' fourth season in NFP. She spent 2017 with the Texas Charge, and 2018 with the Chicago Bandits.
