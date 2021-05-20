The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Teddy Petersen and Joey Werner each hit home runs as Minnesota State defeated Augustana 8-5 Thursday to advance to the championship game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball tournament.
Petersen hit a leadoff home run as the Mavericks scored three runs in the first inning. Werner hit a two-run homer, his 12th of the season, in the second inning as the lead grew to 5-0. Werner ended up with four hits.
Ben Livorsi had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Altermatt and Petersen each added an RBI single.
Collin Denk ran his record to 10-0 with a five-inning effort, allowing four unearned runs. Jon Ludwig pitched the last two innings to get the save, giving up two hits with two strikeouts.
Minnesota State (36-7) plays Augustana or Minnesota Crookston in the championship game at 11 a.m. Friday.
A second game would follow if Minnesota State loses.
St. Scholastica 3, Bethany Lutheran 2: St. Scholastica scored all three runs in the first inning at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.
Bethany scored in the fourth inning when Vaughn Pouncy’s single plated Carter Wendlandt. In the eighth, Liam Peterson hit a solo homer.
Brody Curtiss took the loss.
The Vikings (15-14) will play Northwestern or Wisconsin-Superior in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
St. Mary’s 17, Gustavus Adolphus 5: The Gusties fell behind early and lost the MIAC tournament game.
The Gusties had 11 hits.
The Gusties face Bethel in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Friday.
