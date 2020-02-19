The Free Press
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran shot 63.3% from the field in the second half, pulling away for a 98-90 victory over Crown College in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Sports & Fitness Center.
The Vikings led 39-38 at halftime.
Cire Mayfield led Bethany with 26 points and five rebounds. Brian Smith had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Trenton Krueger added 21 points and seven rebounds. Jared Milinkovich had 10 points and 10 rebounds, helping Bethany gain a 43-29 advantage in rebounding.
The Vikings (18-6, 13-2 in UMAC) play the final regular-season game Saturday at home against Wisconsin-Superior.
Women’s basketball: Abby Olson scored 24 points to lead Bethany past Crown 82-63 in a UMAC game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Kenlie Pytleski had 20 points, and Hanna Geistfeld had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Bethany jumped ahead 23-13 after one quarter. The Vikings were 13 of 29 from 3-point range.
The Vikings (20-3, 13-2) hosts Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday, with the winner claiming the conference championship and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: Gustavus allowed 56 points in the paint and lost 71-63 to St. Mary’s in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Gustavus has lost seven straight games.
Pete Lundquist scored a team-high 17 points, helping the Gusties collect 44 bench points. Marten Morem scored 12 points, and Kaleb Feahn had 10 points. Nolan Malo grabbed eight rebounds.
Gustavus (8-16, 8-11 in MIAC) wraps up the regular season Saturday at Augsburg.
Women’s basketball: St. Mary’s started the overtime with an 8-0 run, defeating Gustavus 75-66 in an MIAC game at Winona.
Caitlin Rorman’s three-point play put Gustavus up 58-56 with 9 seconds to play in regulation, but St. Mary’s tied the game with a pair of free throws.
Anna Sanders led the Gusties with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Maddy Rice had 13 points and six rebounds. Rorman finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Gustavus (17-7, 13-6) plays at Augsburg on Saturday.
