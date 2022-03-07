The Free Press
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus’ Mike Carroll was named the MIAC coach of the year for women’s hockey, the league announced Monday.
Senior Tina Press, senior Kayla Vrieze, junior Hailey Holland, junior Molly McHugh, junior Emily Olson and sophomore Brooke Power were named to the all-conference team, while junior Katie McCoy and sophomore Sophia Coltvet received honorable mention.
Maria Widen was chosen for the All-Rookie Team.
Gustavs (22-3-2) hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Ward earns NSIC honor
Minnesota State softball player Mackenzie Ward was named the NSIC’s Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Ward went 2-0, allowing no runs over 12 innings last week. She tossed a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a win over Southern Indiana.
This is Ward’s ninth time being named NSIC Pitcher of the Week in her career.
MSU track
The No. 1-rated Minnesota State women’s track and field team will have 12 athletes participating in the NCAA Division II championships this week.
Junior Denisha Cartwright has qualified in four events. She is ranked first in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.23, second in the 200 dash at 23.85 and third in the 60 dash at 7.36.
Cartwright also runs with Rose Cramer, Sherona Stewart and Rose Gaye on the 4x400 relay team, which is seeded 11th at 3:49.59.
Cramer, a sophomore, will also be competing in the 400 dash, where she is rated 12th at 24.30. Stewart, a junior, is ranked 17th in the 400 dash at 55.58.
Sophomore Makayla Jackson will compete in three events, including the 60 dash where she is ranked first at 7.32. Jackson also qualified for the 200 dash (23.85) and long jump (20-2).
Sophomore Ja’Cey Simmons qualified in the 200 dash at 24.28, which ranks 11th.
Seniors Katie Taylor and Brea Perron will compete in the both throwing events. Taylor is ranked second in the weight throw at 66-feet-3 1/2 and ninth in the shot put at 49-2. Taylor won the national championship in the weight throw last season at 69-5 1/2. Perron is ranked fourth in the weight throw at 65-7 and 11th in the shot put at 48-11 3/4.
Senior Kaylee Jensen will also compete in the weight throw, where she is ranked 13th at 63-3 1/2.
Sophomore Kary Petricka is rated sixth in the long jump at 19-8 1/2, and freshman Flore Gracia is ranked 14th in the triple jump at 40-1. Senior Taylor Elliott is rated 16th in the high jump at 5-7 3/4.
The Minnesota State men’s team will have seven athletes participating in the national meet.
Senior Kornelius Klah is ranked eighth in the 60 at 7.92 and 11th in the 400 dash at 47.69.
Sophomore Tanner Maier is ranked second in the 800 run in 1:48.93, and senior Shaheed Hickman will compete in the 60 dash, where he is seeded eighth at 6.74.
Sophomore Carson Dittel has qualified in the pole vault, where he is ranked seventh at 16-8, and senior Deveyonn Brown is seeded 14th in the high jump at 6-10 1/2.
Junior Nicholas Hudson is ranked ninth in the weight throw at 65-7, and Steven Orzolek, a junior, is ranked 13th in the shot put at 58-1 1/2.
The national meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Pittsburg, Kansas.
MSU wrestling
The Mavericks are ranked No. 11 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll, heading into the NCAA Division II National Championships.
The Mavericks have two individuals that will compete in the NCAA tournament.
Senior Trevor Turriff, who is 18-3 this season and 60-17 in his career, is rated No. 4 at 174 pounds. He finished second at last year’s national meet.
Junior Darrell Mason, who is 18-0 this season, is rated No. 2 at 285.
Turriff and Mason compete Friday and Saturday at the national meet at St. Louis.
Gustavus track
Three Gustavus Adolphus athletes have qualified for this week’s Division III Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Senior Elizabeth Donnelly will compete in the 800-meter run; her seed time of 2:11.97 ranks fourth in Division III. Sophomore Birgen Nelson is seeded second in the 60 hurdles with a seed time of 8.60. Junior Annika Poe is ranked 13th in the pole vault at 13.80 meters.
The championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
