MANKATO — It was another big day of individual awards for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Dryden McKay won the league’s Goaltender of the Year award, Nathan Smith was the Forward of the Year and Jake Livingstone earned Defenseman of the Year honors, it was announced Wednesday.
McKay, the league’s Goaltender of the Month for October, November, December and February, owns a 34-4 record with a .933 save percentage and a 1.28 goals against average. In 135 career games, he’s 109-19-4 with a 1.46 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.
Smith (18-30—48) is tied for second in Division I in points. In 96 career games, he ranks 18th on MSU’s all-time scoring list (36-64—100). Last month, Smith played for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Livingstone ranks first among CCHA defenseman in points (9-20—29), which is good for 11th in Division I. He was the league’s Defenseman of the Month in November and December.
Smith and McKay named top 10 Hobey finalists
McKay and Smith were each named top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, the Hobey Baker Award committee announced Wednesday.
On March 31st, the committee will announce the three Hobey Hat Trick Finalists. The winner will be announced April 8.
Other finalists are Matt Berniers (Michigan), Bobby Brink (Denver), Brian Halonen (Michigan Tech), Luke Hughes (Michigan), Devon Levi (Northeastern), Ben Meyers (Minnesota), Yanev Perets (Quinnipiac) and Bobby Trivigno (UMass).
Watch party
Minnesota State will host a viewing party for the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament selection show Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings.
The show is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The event is free to the public.
No. 1-rated Minnesota State (34-5-0) won the CCHA regular-season championship and plays Bemidji State on Saturday in the CCHA tournament final at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
