MANKATO — The Minnesota State baseball team’s home opener against Northern State has been rescheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Mavericks (10-4) and Northern State (5-6) will play on Thursday and Friday, with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and a single game at 6 a.m. Friday.
All fans must enter at the Lower Pentair gate and sit in sections 126–130. Doors will open 30 minutes before the first game on Thursday.
U.S. Bank Stadium is a cashless facility. All tickets will be available online only at www.usbankstadium.com/events/detail/us-bank-stadium-baseball-games-2.
Players of week
Minnesota State’s Jake Livingstone, Brendan Furry and Christian Fitzgerald received weekly awards from the CCHA following Saturday’s 7-2 win over Ferris State in the conference tournament semifinals.
Livingstone was named the Defenseman of the Week after collecting a goal and three assists in the victory. This is the fourth time this season that Livingstone received the CCHA award.
Furry was named the Forward of the Week for the second time this season after scoring a goal with two assists.
Fitzgerald was named Rookie of the Week with a goal and two assists. It’s the third time this season that Fitzgerald has been honored.
Minnesota State has won 21 player of the week awards this season.
The Mavericks (24-12-1) host Northern Michigan (21-16) in the CCHA tournament championship game at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
CCHA rookies
Three Northern Michigan freshmen highlight the CCHA’s All-Rookie Team, which was announced Monday.
Northern Michigan forward Joey Larson, defenseman Josh Zinger and goaltender Beni Halasz were selected to the team, as were forward Kyle Kukkonen of Michigan Tech, forward Lleyton Roed of Bemidji State and defenseman Dalton Norris of Bowling Green.
More conference awards will be announced throughout the week, including the All-CCHA second team and All-CCHA first team on Tuesday.
