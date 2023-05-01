The Free Press
MANKATO — Sam Rice, a forward for the Chippewa Steel, announced his commitment to the Minnesota State men’s hockey program on social media on Monday.
Rice, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, is from Prior Lake. Last season, with the Steel of the North American Hockey League, Rice had 28 goals and 30 assists in 57 games.
Top gun
Minnesota State’s McKayla Armbruster has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference pitcher of the week, the league announced Monday.
Armbruster went 4-0 last week, including shutouts of Mary and Minot State. She struck out 35 batters in 25 innings with an earned-run average of 1.40. She gave up just two walks, and opponents batted .265.
Armbruster also received the award on Feb. 21.
Minnesota State (31-17), the fourth seed, opens the Northern Sun tournament on Wednesday, facing No. 5 St. Cloud State at noon at Rochester.
Throwing star
Minnesota State’s Lexie Hurst has been honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the women’s outdoor field athlete of the week for the second time this season.
Hurst competed in three competitions last week, winning three of five events. Hurst won the shot put at 47-feet-7 3/4 at the Running On Hope Invitational, hosted by the University of Minnesota on April 26. She also placed third in the discus at 144-11.
On April 27, she won the shot put and discus at the Kip Janvrin Open, hosted by Simpson College. Hurst set a team record in the shot put at 51-10, which is the top throw in NCAA Division II this season. She won the discus at 151-8.
The next day, Hurst took fourth place in the shot put at the Drake Relays University/College Championship at 50-5 1/2.
Bethany’s best
Bethany Lutheran pitcher Kayla Senne picked up a win Saturday to break team records for career and single-season victories.
Senne is 22-8 this season, breaking the team record that she set last season. She also has 42 wins in her career. The previous record was 40 by Anna Pipenhagen, set in 2018.
Senne was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference pitcher of the week on Monday.
Bethany (25-11, 17-0 in UMAC) plays Crown on Tuesday at St. Bonifacius.
GA pitcher
Gustavus Adolphus’s Mitch Casperson pitched his second consecutive complete game and first shutout of the season against Carleton last week, earning the MIAC pitcher of the week award.
Casperson allowed five hits with five strikeouts in a 6-0 victory, lowering his ERA to 2.72.
The Gusties (22-11, 13-3 in MIAC) host a doubleheader with Bethel on Tuesday. Bethel leads Gustavus by one game with four games remaining in the MIAC schedule.
