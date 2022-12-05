Minnesota State freshman Natalie Bremer has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division player of the week for her performance victories Winona State and Upper Iowa last week, the league office announced Monday.
Bremer averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in two wins, scoring 21 points with three 3-pointers in Thursday’s win over Winona State.
Bremer is the first Mavericks women’s basketball player to receive the weekly award since Joey Batt earned the honor on Nov. 29, 2021.
Minnesota State (7-0, 3-0 in Northern Sun), ranked No. 6 in last week’s national poll, hosts Augustana on Friday.
Gustavus goalie
Gustavus Adolphus senior Katie McCoy posted a pair of shutouts last week to earn the MIAC defensive player of the week for women’s hockey.
McCoy made 16 saves in a 4-0 win over St. Mary’s on Friday at Winona, then made nine saves in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Don Roberts Ice Rink. McCoy leads Division III with six shutouts.
No. 1-ranked Gustavus (10-0, 6-0 in MIAC) plays a nonconference game at No. 2 Wisconsin-River Falls on Wednesday.
UMAC awards
Four members of the Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’ indoor track and field teams were honored by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Jakin Anderson was named the men’s track athlete of the week after finishing fifth in the mile run (4:46.05) and ninth in the 800-meter run (2:10.06) at the Chuck Petersen Open on Saturday at Myers Field House.
Jake Marzinske was the field athlete of the week after setting a team record of 6.9 meters in the long jump at the Petersen Open.
Kayla Tobin was the women’s track athlete of the week. She won the 5,000 run at the Petersen Open. Her time of 19:27.98 was sixth-best in program history.
Stephanie Witbrod was the women’s field athlete of the week. She set team records in the 60 hurdles (9.43 seconds) and shot put (12.5 meters) at the South Dakota State Invitational and set another record in the triple jump at 11.38 meters at the Petersen Open.
