MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Jack Roussel and junior Trey Vaval have received first-team honors for D2CCA Super Region Four.
Both Roussel and Vaval are now available for the D2CCA All-American ballot.
Roussel started in all 13 games at center, helping the Mavericks rush for 2,108 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. The line allowed just 14 sacks while the passing attack produced 2,782 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Vaval, a cornerback, started all 13 games and was the team's primary kick and punt returner. Vaval averaged 19.5 yards on 23 punt returns, including one for a touchdown. Vaval also returned 12 kickoffs for a total of 309 yards.
Track polls
The Minnesota State men's and women’s track and field teams were both selected No. 1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches' poll.
The women's team received 14 first-place votes, with Augustana in second with one first-place vote. Mary was third in the poll.
Minnesota State's Denisha Cartwright has been named the league's preseason track athlete of the year, while teammate Makayla Jackson was the preseason field athlete of the year.
The men's team received 11 first-place votes, with Augustana and Minnesota State Moorhead following.
Minnesota State's Tanner Maier was named the preseason track athlete of the year.
Soccer awards
Minnesota State seniors Brynn Desens, Olivia Thoen and Jenny Vetter received USC All-Central Region first-team honors for this season.
All three will be available for the All-American ballot.
Desens started all 22 matches, finishing second on the team with nine goals and 24 points. She was named to the all-conference first team for the second time in her career, and she was a first-team selection for D2CCA All-Central Region.
Thoen played and started in 19 games and had one goal and one assist, helping the Mavericks record 10 shutouts. Thoen was a second-team all-conference selection.
Vetter, who started all 22 matches, led the team with 12 goals and 28 points. Vetter holds the team record with 24 game-winning goals and is third with 57 goals and 132 points. She is a three-time all-conference and all-region selection.
Gustavus goalie
Gustavus Adolphus senior Wesley Sanders has been chosen as a second-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, becoming the 17th All-American in program history.
Sanders, the MIAC defensive player of the year, ranked third in Division III with 12 shutouts, starting 22 of 23 games. His .853 save percentage was the best in the region and 15th in Division III, while his 0.63 goals-against average is second in the region and 18th in Division III.
Sanders played a pivotal role in the Gusties winning the MIAC regular season championship with an undefeated record of 9-0-1 and had two shootout victories in the NCAA tournament.
