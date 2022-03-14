The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State defenseman Bennett Zmolek has been named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Rookie team, the league announced Monday.
Zmolek has two goals and five assists in 28 games. He has a plus-12 rating and 23 blocked shots.
His first career goal, which came in a 3-1 win at Bemidji State Dec. 11, was a game-winning goal.
Minnesota State (34-5-0) hosts Bemidji State in the CCHA championship game at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Baseball award
Minnesota State junior infielder and right-handed pitcher Nick Altermatt has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week.
Altermatt played and started in three games last week for the Mavericks, including one when he pitched and hit.
Altermatt is batting .500 with a slugging percentage of 1.250. He has 10 RBIs, with seven RBIs in a recent win against Notre Dame.
Altermatt pitched four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Mavericks (8-2) hosts Minot State on Saturday and Sunday.
Softball award
Minnesota State senior Mackenzie Ward has been named the Northern Sun Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.
Ward was 3-0 last week, allowing just eight hits and no earned runs with 27 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. Opponents batted just .118.
The Mavericks compete in the Fairfield Classic this weekend at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Geistfeld honor
Senior Hanna Geistfeld has been named one of the 11 women finalists for the Jostens Trophy, presented by the Rotary Club of Salem (Va.).
She is the first nominee from Bethany Lutheran.
The Jostens Trophy honors the player of the year for Division III basketball — one for men and one for women. The award focuses on basketball ability, academic prowess and community service.
The Jostens Trophy will be presented on March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.