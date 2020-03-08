DAVENPORT, FLA. — The Minnesota State baseball team won a pair of games on Sunday at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, defeating St. Cloud State 7-1 and No. 6 Ashland 5-4 in 11 innings.
In the first game, Jack Zigan pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out 12 and walking none, and MSU scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Jack Waletich went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Teddy Petersen went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Joey Werner and Ty Buck each went 2 for 5 with Werner driving in a pair of runs.
In the second game, Ben Livorisi’s solo home run in the top of the 11th inning was the difference in the game.
Buck had two hits, and Cam Kline hit a triple and pitched the first eight innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Nick Altermatt pitched the final three innings for the win, allowing one hit, with three strikeouts and a walk.
The Mavericks (6-3) play Sioux Falls at 9 a.m. today.
Softball: Hannah McCarville hit three home runs, and the Mavericks won twice at the NTC Spring Games at Clermont, Florida, defeating Edinboro 10-2 in five innings and Ferris State 10-3.
McCarville, who went 4 for 7 Sunday, hit two homers and drove in five runs in the first game. Hailey Forshee went 5 for 8 in the two games.
Katie Bracken got the win in the first game, and Mackenzie Ward won the second game.
On Saturday, the Mavericks defeated Indianapolis 8-0 in six innings and Northwood 5-4.
In the first game Ward tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10. It was the junior’s second no-hitter at MSU.
Carly Esselman finished Saturday 6 for 8 with a double and three RBIs. Torey Richards was 4 for 7 with a double and two RBIs.
The Mavericks (11-3) play Wayne State at 1:45 p.m. and Concord at 4 p.m. today.
Bethany
Baseball: The Vikings opened the season with a pair of losses at Tucson, Arizona. Luther defeated Bethany 9-4, and Wabash won by the same score.
Cody Ulfers was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against Wabash. Ben Hopper was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs.
Bethany (0-2) plays a doubleheader against Northwestern (Iowa) today starting at 11 a.m.
Gustavus
Softball: The Gusties dropped a pair of games at the Rochester Regional Dome, falling 9-1 to Augustana (Illinois) and 6-1 to Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Kayla Ruud and Sydney Swenson each went 2 for 3 in the first game, and Emily Carlson was 2 for 3 in the second. Ashley Neuenfeldt took the loss in the first game, and Mackenzie Brey lost the second.
Gustavus (3-5) will play in the Bethany Lutheran tournament March 18-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.