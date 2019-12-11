The Free Press
MANKATO — Trenton Krueger’s fallaway, baseline jumper with 4 seconds remaining in overtime gave Bethany Lutheran a 100-98 victory over Northwestern in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Bethany trailed 54-38 at halftime but rallied to tie the game at 89, forcing the extra period.
Krueger finished with 19 points and six rebounds, and Brian Smith had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Cire Mayfield had 11 points and 14 assists. Jerret Utpadel scored 13 points, and Jared Milinkovich had 11.
The Vikings shot 50.7% from the field, making 16 of 32 from 3-point range.
Bethany (5-3, 2-0 in UMAC) plays Saturday at Wisconsin-Superior.
Women’s basketball: The Vikings didn’t score in the second quarter, falling behind 26-18 by halftime and losing 59-52 to Northwestern in a UMAC game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Kenlie Pytleski led the Vikings with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Emily Skrien added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Hanna Geistfeld had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Bethany shot only 25.4%, making just 8 of 37 from 3-point range.
Bethany (5-2, 2-0) plays at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: The Gusties shot 30.4% from the field and was outrebounded 47-29 in a 66-53 loss to St. John’s in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
The Gusties made just 6 of 19 3-point attempts.
Peter Lundquist scored 11 points, making 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and Logan Rezac had 11 points and five rebounds. C.J. Woda grabbed nine rebounds.
The Gusties (2-5, 2-2) play at home Saturday against Concordia.
Women’s basketball: Gustavus was led by Marisa Gustafson’s 19 points, winning 67-57 at St. Benedict’s in an MIAC game.
Paige Richert had 14 points and eight rebounds, helping the Gusties to a 36-25 rebounding advantage. Caitlin Rorman had 11 points and six rebounds, and Alison Hinck scored 10 points.
Gustavus shot 56.4% inside the arc but made only 4 of 16 from 3-point range.
Gustavus (7-1, 3-0) hosts Concordia on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Clara Billings scored a first-period goal, but that’s all the No. 4-ranked Gusties got in 3-1 nonconference loss at No. 7 Wisconsin-River Falls.
Gustavus had 23 shots on goal. Gustavus goaltender Francesca Gerardi made 32 saves.
The Gusties (8-1-1) host Wisconsin-River Falls on Friday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
