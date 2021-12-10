The Free Press
MANKATO — Brooke Bryant scored two goals for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 3-0 WCHA victory over St. Cloud State Friday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU has now won three straight games.
Madison Mashuga also scored for the Mavericks, and Sydney Langseth added two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 36-27. Calla Frank made 27 saves to record the shutout.
The Mavericks (8-9, 4-9 in WCHA) finish their series with the Huskies Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Joey Batt finished with 22 points and five assists for the Mavericks in a 91-86 overtime NSIC victory at Augustana.
Batt hit six free throws in the final minute of overtime to help secure the win.
Taylor Theusch, Maddy Olson and Emily Russo each scored 14 points for MSU.
The Mavericks (8-0, 4-0 in NSIC) play Saturday at Wayne State.
Men’s basketball: Quincy Anderson finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks in a 83-50 road NSIC loss to Augustana.
Devonte Thedford added nine points for the Mavericks.
MSU went 21 of 67 from the field, and Augustana went 32 of 59.
The Mavericks (7-2, 2-2 in NSIC) play Saturday at Wayne State.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Vikings in a 68-52 victory over Wisconsin-Superior.
Sara Kottke added 17 points and eight rebounds for Bethany, while Taryn Christensen had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Vikings won the rebounding battle 42-28.
Bethany (6-2) plays Saturday at Northland College.
Men’s basketball: Brian Smith scored 26 points and went 5 of 9 from behind the arc in the Vikings’ 68-55 win over Wisconsin-Superior.
Bethany was 25 of 61 from the field.
Jared Milinkovich had 11 points and four rebounds, and Cire Mayfield added eight points and four rebounds.
Bethany (3-4) plays Saturday at Northland College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.