WAYNE, NEB. — Minnesota State shot-putter Lexie Hurst had the longest throw of the Division II outdoor season while competing at the Wildcat Classic track and field meet Saturday.
Hurst, coming off a fourth-place finish in the shot put at the national indoor meet, took first at 15.03 meters. She also finished fourth in the discus at 46.49 meters and ninth in the hammer throw at 47.22 meters.
Samantha Sunnarborg took second in the javelin throw at 40.22 meters, and Abbi Stafslien-Dumale placed fourth in the hammer throw with a personal-best 50.05 meters.
Kaitlyn Schroeder placed third in the shot put at 13.41 meters, with Madeline Fretag in fifth at 13.36. Fretag also took sixth in the discus at 44.88 meters.
Minnesota State will compete at the USD Early Bird meet on April 7 at Vermillion, S.D.
Men’s track: Carter Aguilera had a pair of top-10 fnishes for the Mavericks at the Wildcat Classic at Wayne, Nebraska.
Aguilera placed fourth in the discus at 47.82 meters and ninth in the hammer throw at 49.41.
Tommy Kucera placed third in the shot put at 15.62, with Ben Wieser in fifth at 15.33.
The Mavericks head to Vermillion, South Dakota, on April 7 for the two-day USD Early Bird.
Women’s tennis: Minnesota State swept the doubles matches to spark a 5-2 victory over Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Swanson Tennis Center.
Lois Page and Avery Stilwell won 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Chiara Carnelutti and Freia Lawrence won 7-5 and McKenna DeMarce and Elizabeth Felderman won 6-1.
Page (6-3, 7-5), Carnelutti (6-7, 7-6, 1-0), DeMarce (6-4, 7-6) and Hana Minisy (6-0, 6-0) each won a singles match.
On Friday, the Mavericks swept Minnesota State-Moorhead 7-0 in a Northern Sun match.
The Mavericks (8-1, 5-1 in Northern Sun) play St. Cloud State on Friday at Rogers.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Luke Siegle pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts, as the Gusties defeated Northwestern 9-0 in a nonconference home opener Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at St. Paul.
Jack Hanson had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and Chris Knowles had two RBIs. Sam Schneider had a two-run double, and Tomas Nelson and Nick Azar each had an RBI single.
The Gusties (4-8) host Hamline on Saturday, April 1.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Kayla Senne pitched a two-hitter as Bethany Lutheran swept Wisconsin-Stout in a nonconference doubleheader Friday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Bethany won 10-2 and 1-0.
In the opener, Bethany was led by Kaija Mork with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and Haley Stockman had two RBIs with a solo homer.
Jade Krenik had two RBIs, and Brynja Mielke had an RBI single.
Senne was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits with nine strikeouts.
Ana Christofferson hit a solo homer for the only run in Game 2. Jolyne LeClair had two hits.
Senne struck out eight.
Bethany (8-11) plays at Northland College on April 6.
