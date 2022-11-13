The Free Press
BEMIDJI — Bemidji State scored twice in the second overtime to defeat Minnesota State 4-2 in the second round of the NCAA II women’s soccer tournament Sunday.
Maille Mathis put the Mavericks on the board with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute, but Bemidji State tied the game before halftime.
After Bemidji State took the lead in the 48th minute, the Mavericks answered just 1:01 later when Jenny Vetter scored, assisted by Brynn Desens.
It was the 12th goal of the season for Vetter and 57th in her career.
After a scoreless first overtime, the Beavers scored a minute into the second extra period, then added another seven minutes later.
The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 15-5, with Mackenzie Rath making one save.
The Mavericks finish the season at 14-2-6.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s soccer: Wesley Sanders made four saves in the shootout as the Gusties tied Wisconsin-Eau Claire 1-1 but advanced in the NCAA tournament on penalty kicks Sunday at the Gustavus field.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire took the lead just three minutes into the match when a Gustavus clearing attempt was inadvertently knick into its own goal. Otis Anderson tied the match with a penalty kick with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
Neither team scored in the second half or overtime periods, setting up the shootout.
Clarence Weah and Anderson each made their penalty kick to put Gustavus ahead, but Wisconsin-Eau Claire was able to things after two more rounds. Owen Johnson put the Gusties back on top, and Teig O’Kelly scored the winner in the seventh round.
Sander also had four saves in regulation time and overtime.
Gustavus will face St. Olaf or North Central (Illinois) in the final 16 next weekend at a location to be determined Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.