SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State baseball team scored 11 runs in the first three innings in a 16-6 NSIC road win over Sioux Falls Monday. MSU won Games 1 and 2 of the series Sunday.
Mikey Gottschalk, Jackson Hauge and Ryan Wickman each went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for MSU in the win.
The Mavericks (28-10, 18-5 in NSIC) host Winona State for a doubleheader Wednesday.
Softball: The Mavericks split an NSIC road doubleheader with Northern State, winning 4-1 and losing 4-2.
In the 4-1 win, Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for MSU, and McKayla Armbruster allowed one earned run over six innings to get the win.
In the loss, Nielsen and Gianna Lara each had two hits.
The Mavericks (26-16, 15-9 in NSIC) play a doubleheader at Winona State Tuesday.
Klimek wins award: Minnesota State men's golfer Jack Klimek was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team following a second-place finish at last weekend’s league championships.
Klimek paced the Mavericks in the event (71-76-72—219). He had 31 pars and 11 birdies on the weekend.
MSU hockey event: There will be a public reception to meet new head men’s hockey coach Luke Strand Sunday, May 7, MSU announced Monday.
The event will be at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center lobby area from 5:07-7:00 p.m.
President Edward Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman are expected to speak from 5-5:45 p.m., followed by Strand at 6 p.m. Blue Line Club Members will get a “Maverick Hockey Open House,” which includes a self-guided tour of the team's facilities.
All attendees will get a commemorative Luke Strand trading card which will include the 2023-24 men's hockey schedule.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball players honored: The Vikings' Aliya Kehler was named the UMAC Softball Player of the Week, while Bethany's Kayla Senne was named the league's Pitcher of the Week.
Kehler went 10 for 12 at the plate during the week, including a 7 for 7 game with two homers in one inning against North Central.
Senne went 4-0 last week with 29 strikeouts over 18 innings.
Witbrod gets award: Bethany's Stephanie Witbrod was the UMAC Women's Field Athlete of the Week.
Witbrod delivered a hammer throw of 133-feet-5, which ranks second in the UMAC. Her high jump mark of 4-6 is third in the conference.
