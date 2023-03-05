The Free Press
DAVENPORT, FLA. — Ryan Wickman’s infield groundout scored Louis Magers with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Minnesota State defeated Seton Hill 2-1 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday.
Wickman scored the first run on Jackson Hauge’s triple in the third inning. Wickman and Ryan Friedges each had two hits.
Chandler Fochs pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits with eight strikeouts.
The Mavericks (8-3) play Wilmington University on Monday at Auburndale, Florida.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Ben Hopper set a program record with six hits and and tied a record by scoring six runs in the Vikings’ 29-19 win over Otterbein in the season-opener at Tucson, Arizona.
Hopper also had three RBIs. Aidan Russell had five hits and tied a team record with two triples. Vaughn Puncy also had two triples and five RBIs. The team had six triples, which set a record.
In the second game, Bethany lost 3-1 to Allegheny.
Gavin Jacobsen allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out nine. Jackson Huiras pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Russell drove in the only run with a sacrifice fly.
Bethany plays a doubleheader against Otterbein on Monday at Tucson.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: The Gusties will host Wisconsin-River Falls in the quarterfinals of the NCAA III tournament.
The Gusties (24-3) and Falcons will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The teams played three times this season, with Wisconsin-River Falls winning twice.
The other quarterfinal hosts are Adrian (Mich.), Amherst (Mass.) and Plattsburgh (N.Y.).
Last season, the Gusties lost to Middlebury in overtime in the championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.