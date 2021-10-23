The Free Press
WAYNE, Neb. — Amanda Montplaisir placed 11th at 22.19 for the Minnesota State women’s cross country team at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship Saturday.
The Mavericks placed fourth at the 16-team meet with 99 points. Augustana won with a score of 20 points.
MSU’s MaKenna Thurston (22:50) finished 19th, while sophomore Skylar Bragg (23:00) took 23rd.
On the men’s side, MSU placed fifth with a score of 122. Augustana won at 15 points.
The Mavericks were led by Tanner Maier (25:46), who took 15th. Ray Ure (26:05), finished 19th, and Finn Gessner (26:23) was 23rd.
Both teams will be in action at the NCAA Central Region meet Nov. 6 in Joplin, Mo.
Swimming: The Mavericks won a pair of home duals Saturday, topping both Sioux Falls and Jamestown.
MSU beat USF 152-141 and Jamestown 234-59.
Sydney Hanson won the 3-meter dive (237.65) and the 1-meter (240.15). The Mavericks’ 200 freestyle relay team of Ella DeFever, Anja Enervold, Brooke Shell and Kate Flynn won at 1:38.71.
Sienna Sirek-Kreye took the 1,000 freestyle (11:16.62). Flynn was the winner in the 100 freestyle (54.12).
MSU returns to action Nov. 6, taking on Gustavus Adolphus and Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Volleyball: Mariah Edgington finished with six kills and 10 digs for the Mavericks in a 3-0 NSIC loss at Sioux Falls.
Scores were 22-25, 18-25, 16-25.
Jessica Nelson and Ellie Danielson also had 6 kills, while Brooke Bolwerk had 14 assists.
The Mavericks (11-10, 6-7 in NSIC) play Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Cameron Brookfield scored twice for the Vikings in a 4-1 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference home win over Minnesota-Morris.
Jamie Smith and Max Busch also scored for the Vikings.
Shots on goal favored the Vikings 12-0.
Bethany (11-5, 11-1 in UMAC) will host Wisconsin-Eau Claire Monday.
Women’s soccer: Lexi Kaufman and Noa Txintxurreta each scored for the Vikings in a 2-1 home UMAC victory.
Shots on goal favored the Vikings 5-2.
Bethany (11-5, 8-3 in UMAC) plays Monday at Minnesota Morris.
