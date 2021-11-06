The Free Press
MARSHALL — The Minnesota State football team forced eight turnovers in a 52-0 victory over Southwest Minnesota State in an NSIC game Saturday.
Jalen Sample made 10 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Mavericks. Nyles Williams and Tony Anger also caught touchdowns for MSU.
JD Ekowa threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Hayden Ekern passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mavericks finished with 551 yards of total offense in the win.
Ty’Shonan Brooks, Somon Anderson, Terrell Jennings, Trent Carpenter and Nic Vinson each had interceptions.
The Mavericks (6-4) play Saturday at Winona State.
Women’s hockey: Kelsey King scored for the Mavericks in a 4-1 WCHA loss at St. Cloud State.
Brittyn Fleming finished with an assist in the loss, and the Mavericks outshot the Huskies 39-29.
MSU (5-7, 1-7 in WCHA) plays Friday and Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State.
Volleyball: Jessica Nelson finished with 23 kills for MSU in a 3-2 home NSIC loss to Northern State.
Scores were 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-8.
Toryn Richards added 15 kills, and Ellie Danielson had 13 kills.
The Mavericks have a road match with Minot State Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Kate Holtan finished with 17 kills and 10 digs for the Gusties as they beat Bethel 3-1 to win the MIAC championship.
Gustavus won 18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18.
With the win, the Gusties have qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the tenth time in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.