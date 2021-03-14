The Free Press
MANKATO — Brynn Desens scored two goals as the Minnesota State women’s soccer team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 4-0 to win Sunday’s championship match of the Spring Soccer Tournament at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Desens opened the scoring with a goal in the second minute, following a perfectly placed, over-the-top feed from Olivia Thoen. Thoen also assisted Desens’ goal in the 59th minute.
Tia Martin and Jenny Vetter also scored goals for the Mavericks.
Mackenzie Rath made two saves in 59 minutes, while Ava Blackney made one save in the final 31 minutes. The Mavericks had 13 shots on goal.
The Mavericks play at Wayne State on Sunday.
Women’s tennis: Minnesota State earned its second sweep of the season, defeating Hamline 9-0 at Owatonna.
The Mavericks opened the dual by sweeping the doubles, including an 8-0 win by Dee Dokken and Kjerstin Hall at No. 2.
The Mavericks won four of six singles matches in straight sets. Dokken won 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 at No. 2, and Lauren Goth won 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 3.
Minnesota State (2-8) takes on Gustavus Adolphus and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday at St. Peter.
Gustavus Adolphus
Softball: The Gusties managed only four hits in a doubleheader loss at St. Benedict, losing 4-0 and 11-0 in five innings.
In the opener, the Gusties had three hits, including a triple by Ashley Neuenfeldt. Neuenfeldt allowed 10 hits in the complete game, with four strikeouts.
Madelyn Mueller doubled for the Gusties’ only hit in the second game. Payton Belt took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 innings.
The Gusties (0-2) plays Concordia and Finlandia on Wednesday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.