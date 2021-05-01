MOORHEAD — Mackenzie Ward pitched her seventh shutout of the season, and Minnesota State extended its winning streak to 10 games with a sweep of Minnesota State Moorhead in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball Saturday.
Scores were 2-0 and 9-1 in five innings.
Ward, who struck out 14, extended her scoreless inning streak to 48 while allowing four hits.
The Mavericks scored in the first inning when Sydney Nielsen's single brought in Carly Esselman, who had tripled. In the second inning, Hannah Hastings stole home to make it 2-0.
In Game 2, McKayla Armbruster pitched four innings to get the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four.
The Mavericks had just three hits but took advantage of 12 walks and three errors. Hannah McCarville and Kylie Sullivan each had a hit and two RBIs.
Minnesota State (30-7, 19-5 in Northern Sun) plays Saturday at home against Southwest Minnesota State.
Soccer: Danielle Tazic scored two goals as the Mavericks defeated Wayne State 5-0 to wrap up the spring season.
Jenny Vetter assisted on both goals, which came in the first half. Mackenzie Oleson, Claire Cater and Allie Williams each scored one goal.
Ava Blackney and Mackenzie Rath each played a half and made three saves.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties split matches at the Bethel triangular, losing to Augsburg 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 and defeating Bethel 25-21, 28-26, 15-25, 25-22.
Against Augsburg, Sarah Elliott and Courtney Peterson both had six kills, while Kasie Tweet added 17 assists and 10 digs. Hailey Embacher had 17 digs.
Lauren Klaith had 17 kills and 12 kills against Bethel, while Elliott added 12 kills. Tweet and Nora Lehmkuhl each had 19 assists, and Embacher led the team with 22 digs.
The Gusties (4-2) play Monday at St. Olaf.
Softball: The Gusties split with Carleton, losing 6-4 in the opener and winning 7-4 in Game 2.
In the first game, Ashley Neuenfeldt had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, and she pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. Kate Murray had two hits.
Piper Otto pitched a complete game in the second, allowing one earned run on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Kayla Ruud had three hits and three RBIs, and Neuenfeldt had two hits, including the 100th of her career. Mackenzie Skuza had two RBIs.
Gustavus (15-17, 8-14 in MIAC) plays at St. Scholastica on Monday.
