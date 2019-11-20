There must be a better way to help farmers in difficult financial times.
Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that U.S. farm bankruptcies soared 24 percent to reach the highest level since 2011. At the same time, an American Farm Bureau Federation report found farmers are growing more dependent on farm programs and assistance via payments to partially offset losses due to the ongoing trade impasse with China.
The source of 40 percent of all farm income this year will come from government payments. The payments are expected to amount $33 billion out of $88 billion in farm income. Something is obviously wrong and unsustainable about the situation.
The triple damage done by the trade dispute, the strong dollar and overproduction may not end soon. Even if the trade dispute ends, it is unknown if the Chinese will ever re-enter the U.S. markets with the same hunger for commodities.
The current situation cries out for policy innovations the likes of which haven't been seen since the depths of the Great Depression. Alternatives are readily apparent even as the men and women in Congress continue to bury their collective heads in the sand.
For starters, place hard caps on maximum program payments any individual farming operation can receive. A meaningful cap is needed to convince taxpayers to continue to support programs. Second, link payments more closely with conservation efforts. Commit more money to a longer-term Conservation Reserve Program so that more acres can be enrolled.
Spend additional funds on federal beginning farmer programs. The crisis of an aging farming population has hung over the industry like a sword of Damocles for the better part of three decades.
It's not overly ambitious or unrealistic to advocate a Marshall Plan for rural America. The Marshall Plan, which you'll recall was established following World War II to help devastated Europe avoid falling for the allure of communism, is arguably the most successful program the United States ever created.
Rural America remains economically and socially devasted by the financial disaster of the 1980s. The flight of the rural young people for greater opportunities in metropolitan areas represents a huge loss in human and institutional resources.
Depopulated rural America has lost schools, hospitals and churches, and a way of life is threatened. Rural Americans shouldn't have to settle for lesser health-care access and income opportunities just because of where they live.
The exodus of minds and hearts is not limited to the United States. The worldwide move of population from the countryside to cities is accelerating at a never-before-seen pace. The problems that result are obvious.
The United States has the financial means, but not the political will to stem the tide of rural population loss and destruction of the family farm. Make your voices heard so that politicians can hear above the Washington, D.C. din.
