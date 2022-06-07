Sometimes Mother Nature helps you in ways you don’t always recognize.
This spring there was more than the usual amount of leaves from last fall blown up against my raspberry fencing. The three rows of fences are each 40-feet long and have been there a few years. Last year, I noticed that there were several small trees, wild grapes and many other unwanted woody plants establishing themselves within the rows.
I cut my fall bearing raspberries back to the ground in early spring. It can be done in late fall as well. These berry plants always take their sweet time when growing in the spring – a good thing in this case. Meanwhile, the unwanted trees and vines were leafing out nicely while the raspberries were still nestled in under the leaves. Perfect chance to spray the weed plants without hurting the desirable ones.
Small, seedling trees can grow quickly so destroy unwanted ones when they’re young. When they’re amongst plants you want, it can be tricky. When this happens, I bend and sometimes partially break a tiny tree to get the foliage sprayed without having it drip on something good below it. You can also step on taller ones, pinning them against the ground while spraying. Simply pruning them back doesn’t solve the problem, they will just grow back even bushier.
Raspberry plants do not like to be mulched at the base with leaves or anything else. Now that they’ve started to emerge, it’s time to get the leaf blower out.
Leaf this issue behind
With this cooler wet weather, you may notice more leaf issues with tomato plants early on. Any leaves that are yellowed will not be green again. Any leaves with spots will not lose them someday. The best thing is to remove them with pruners or scissors, which should be sanitized afterwards. When removing these leaves, be careful not to touch any healthy leaves and cause more to spread.
You know by now I never recommend composting your vegetable garden plants, so be sure to dispose of them at the city compost. At the city compost sites, piles should be turned more regularly and create the heat needed to destroy insect eggs and spores.
Using a fungicide spray would be a good idea this year, many are organic chemicals. A fungicide creates a layer of protection on the leaf. When spores land, they can’t penetrate the leaf tissue. On an untreated leaf, fungal spores can enter the leaf and work itself like a spider web inside of the leaf. Follow the directions on the product you choose – most need an application every two weeks. Fungicides are only preventative so use them before you have a problem.
Which plants benefit most from fungicides? Tomato and vine crops for sure. In the perennial beds, peony, tall garden phlox, asters and anything you notice from previous years that develops spot, mold or mildew. Some annuals like zinnia also seem to attract leaf issues.
Oh deer, get the sprayers out
Speaking of problems, I noticed the deer had started nipping out the buds of my Asiatic lilies. So out came the stink spray and I hope that keeps them away. Gardening is such a chore. No, actually a list of chores. I find work is easier if things like sprayers are already full and ready to go.
If you buy concentrate and mix your own – get a few sprayers. One for herbicide, one for deer scare (stink spray), one for kelp or seaweed spray (like a vitamin pill for your plants) and one for fungicide. Having stuff ready to go makes it so much easier and at about $20 a sprayer, not too costly. I seldom use herbicides in the garden and I’m careful when I do. Larger yards and properties often require different maintenance strategies than a smaller yard might.
Farmer’s Market up and running
Have you stopped by the farmers market yet?
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally by Country Gardens, Under the Sun Herbs & Leuer Gardens to name a few. Asparagus, green onions, radish, rhubarb a plenty! Homemade soap products, Pie by the Pie Peddler & Pietschs, baked goods (by me at Market Bakery), textiles at Finnspiration & Juniper Berries, hand crafted items, bird house gourds by Musser Produce, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, local grown meats from J & D Farms and Tom’s breakfast sandwich!
Weekday markets have also started and go from 3:30-6 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same location.
