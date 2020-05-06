MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s presidential primary election held last month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic drew concern from doctors, voters, poll workers and politicians who warned that having thousands of people leave their homes to cast ballots would further spread the highly contagious virus.
Now well beyond the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, and with a Tuesday special congressional election in northern Wisconsin looming, it remains largely unknown just how many people contracted the virus at the polls on April 7.
“We lack the scientific tools and infrastructure to really measure the impact reliably,” said Kristen Malecki, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “If we were able to test everybody, then we would absolutely be able to say whether (there was a surge) or not.”
A team of epidemiologists and public health experts who examined the potential impact of the election on the spread of COVID-19 in Milwaukee released a study Wednesday that drew no conclusions, in large part because of the lack of widespread testing and contact tracing.
Nearly 411,000 people showed up statewide to vote, some waiting in lines for hours in Milwaukee, many of them wearing masks and voicing anger at Republicans in the Legislature who refused to delay the election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who worked the polls in a mask, gloves and protective gown, was widely derided for reassuring voters that it was “incredibly safe to go out.”
It will likely never be known just how safe, or not, it was to vote, public health leaders said.
Sixty-seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 since April 7 reported that they had been at the polls, but state health officials have warned against assuming that's how they became infected since many of them had also been other places where they could have been exposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.