By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
The Spring Dance Concert this year takes on new poignancy as it will be the last one for longtime dance professor Julie Kerr-Berry before retirement.
The concert includes a new piece choreographed by her with live music written by Nick Wayne and another by guest artist Kieron Sargeant.
“Shall I Compare Thee” will feature Wayne’s musical composition performed by a choir from the Department of Music directed by Elisabeth Cherland. The piece that includes 10 dancers will preview the merger between the Departments of Theatre and Dance and Music.
Sargeant, an Andreas guest artist, is originally from Trinidad. In this new work, “Rebirth,” he fuses contemporary dance and dance traditions from the Caribbean.
Another Andreas guest artist, Alison Doughty Marquesen, has taught ballet in the department for many years. “A Montana Memoir” is a contemporary ballet that was previously presented in the spring 2015 concert.
“Artificial Intelligence” is a new contemporary dance by Director of Dance Daniel Stark that includes 10 dancers. Imagine if an AI program choreographed a dance, struggling to replicate a performing art it cannot embody, with human artistry it does not possess.
Stark returns with “Meaningless Variations on No Particular Theme,” a restaging of a contemporary dance he created in 2007. It is based in the manipulation of movement phrases, without any meaning.
“Displaced” is a new contemporary dance by MFA student Parisha Rajbhandari that explores the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated central and eastern Nepal. About 2.8 million people were displaced.
“Feel It All Over” is a new tap dance by student Tali Grubor with four dancers. “Within the Abyss” is a contemporary solo choreographed and performed by student MiKayla Scherping.
