Besides the strange weather, strangeness is also occurring in my garden this year.
Too many empty spots to count in the perennial beds — who didn’t come back and why? Why did the turtle dig up my iris to plant its eggs when so many other spots were open? Why are large groups of iris dead? LGS (Lazy Gardener Syndrome) is to blame for that.
You know I love my iris, but they are so needy. Not divided when they should be and some varieties just croak from overcrowding. Many of my perennials that passed away were considered short-lived perennials like Dianthus and heucheras (coral bells). The term perennial in the horticulture world means it lives 3 years or longer.
The beauty of daylilies
A plant that isn’t needy, that never dies, that you can try to kill, mow over, sidewalk salt it, tolerates shade or sun is the versatile daylilies. Before you think they are just too common, read on about all their wonderful features.
You can grow them in full sun to mostly shade, on a hillside, where it's wet, where it's dry, you can mow them off, (by accident I hope) and they will re-grow. They are one tough plant. Once they are established, they can withstand neglect — they won't need you and I love that part!
Enjoy growing your own food? The daylily flower petals are peppery, delicious and beautiful in a salad. You can also eat the buds raw, dip ‘em, stir fry or deep fry. The roots are also edible and a good source of carbs if you get lost in the woods.
You want color? They also offer it! Color range is white, cream, yellow, peachy, oranges, reds, pinks, purples, lavenders. Colors may be solid, multi, blended with different eye zones and watermarks.
The sturdy grass-like foliage grows out from the crown in early spring. The foliage looks great even when not in bloom and adds movement and swish to the garden on breezy days. Daylilies have few pests and disease issues and plants look great late into fall. The variety of sizes and heights make them a good fit for any garden.
Larger plants — with a base the size of a dinner plate — can be dug and divided nearly anytime the soil is workable. It’s best to avoid the hottest weeks of summer, however. When digging and dividing, cut back the foliage to about 2 inches from the crown, especially if moving in mid-summer. Give them plenty of room to start with and you will never need to divide or move.
Plant different types in the garden to suit different needs. A row of a shorter type can front a garden bed that you can run the mower deck right under for a clean edge. Taller ones in the back to fill in big spaces. As with all garden plants, it’s better to plant them in odd numbered groups, 3-5-7. Repetition of the same plants gives rhythm to your garden.
The only down side of daylilies is each bloom only lasts one day, however, many varieties have 40+ scapes (flowering stems) at a time and each scape has 10-40 buds on it. That being said, you really don't notice each one lasting only a day. If you want carefree, self-sustaining plants, daylilies are for you.
Cage them early
My mission for early this week is to cage the remaining tomato and pepper plants before I can’t get a cage around them.
With 100 degree temps in the forecast, plants will grow quickly. You may see cool season crops like spinach and radish go to seed earlier than you planned due to the temps. Still installing your garden? Avoid the hot days to transplant. If you notice plants wilting, set a lawn chair over it to provide some shade until they recover.
Farmer’s Market continues on
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street.
The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally by Country Gardens, Under the Sun Herbs & Leuer Gardens to name a few. Asparagus, green onions, radish, rhubarb and more. Homemade soap products, Pie by the Pie Peddler & Pietsch’s, baked goods (by me at Market Bakery), textiles at Finnspiration & Juniper Berries, hand-crafted items, birdhouse gourds by Musser Produce, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, locally grown meats from J & D Farms and Tom’s breakfast sandwich!
Weekday markets have also started and go from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, also located at the Best Buy parking lot.
