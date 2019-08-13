The Associated Press
ST. PAUL — Demolition began Tuesday at a historic church in St. Paul.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports an excavator began demolishing the former St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in the Como Park neighborhood about noon Tuesday.
Neighbors and preservationists had fought the demolition. But those who wanted to save the 92-year-old church were unable to provide a $1.9 million bond to the Twin Cities German Immersion School, or have it waived. The school owns the church and is razing it to build a new addition.
School officials say it could take the rest of the week to finish demolition.
Minnesota Public Radio news reported that demolition crews Tuesday to find their equipment vandalized overnight.
Someone had painted “DON’T DO IT” on a lift, an excavator and a compressor left at the site.
Photos taken by school officials show the painted graffiti brushed onto the equipment, and paint covering the front window of the excavator cab. The demolition wasn’t significantly delayed by the vandalism, and a spokes- man for the project said the damage was reported to police.
The demolition of the former sanctuary, deconsecrated in 2011, has been a flashpoint in the neighborhood, as nearby residents and preservationists have fought to keep the brick-faced former Catholic church intact.
That included an effort to win historic designation for St. Andrews, which ultimately failed in a City Council vote and in a court challenge.
