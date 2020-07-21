Q. What foods can I eat that help with my immune system?
A. There are many factors to maximize your immune system including reducing stress, getting adequate sleep and proper nutrition. The foods you put in your body can have a dramatic impact on how well your body can fight off disease. Here is a list of 10 immune-boosting foods.
Citrus
Citrus fruits are known for their high concentration of vitamin C, which is needed to produce infection-fighting white blood cells. The body does not store vitamin C, so daily intake is important. Citrus fruits include oranges, tangerines, clementines, grapefruit, lemons and limes.
Garlic
For centuries, garlic has served culinary and medicinal uses. Preclinical studies have shown compounds from garlic could have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. One study showed aged garlic extract significantly reduced the severity of self-reported cold or flu symptoms.
Ginger
Ginger is a strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Research suggests ginger has antimicrobial potential to treat infectious diseases.
Honey
Since ancient times, honey has been valued for its antimicrobial properties and ability to treat wounds. Honey has been shown to inhibit the growth of a bacterial species that cause gastric infections, including E. coli, and may shorten the duration of bacterial diarrhea.
Leafy greens
Kale, spinach and other dark leafy greens are full of nutrition, particularly vitamins A, C, E and K. Add in broccoli and you have many of the B vitamins too.
Papaya
One cup of papaya offers 114 percent of the daily requirement of immune-boosting vitamin C.
Peppers
Packed with antioxidants, bell peppers are full of vitamin C. Red bell peppers have the highest concentration of the immune-boosting vitamin. Studies suggest the capsaicin found in hot peppers can enhance select immune functions.
Pineapple
A good source of vitamins B2 and C, manganese and phytochemicals — pineapple has been linked to immunity. In one study, those who ate canned pineapple had a much shorter period of infection than those who didn’t eat it.
Plain yogurt
Boosts probiotics and supports your microbiome — the good bacteria in your body — so you’re less vulnerable to infections.
Tumeric
Turmeric is a spice commonly used in Indian cuisine. It contains curcumin, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that has also been shown to enhance antibody response in the immune system.
