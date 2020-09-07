Q. I’ve been seeing some different grape varieties in the store. Is there a difference nutritionally?
A. Beyond “red” and “green”, “seedless” and “holiday”, grapes are in season and have a lot to offer. You may find varieties like Black Muscato, Candy Dreams, Candy Hearts, Christmas Crunch, Cotton Candy, Jelly Drop, Moon Drop, Winter Crunch in the produce section. These varieties bring visions of crunchy, juicy and sweet fruit options.
Although the taste, color, and texture can vary greatly between varieties, grapes have a similar nutrition profile. The biggest difference is in the antioxidant and flavanoid content. Flavanoids give the reddish-black color to red grapes. The darker the color, the higher concentration of flavonoids. Flavanoids have been show to help lower high blood pressure, protect good cholesterol, and prevent heart-related disorders. Resveratrol is the flavanoid that helps in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Fresh grapes (all varieties) are a good source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and protects cells, and vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role in blood clotting and bone health. Eaten out of hand, the small fruit is a smart snack. Added to salads and smoothies, grapes enhance texture and sweetness. Roasting grapes for accompaniments to meat dishes brings out deep subtle flavor.
Buy
Color may reveal quality. Look for green grapes with an even, slightly yellow tone. Purple grapes are at their best with deep color and no sign of green. Buy firm, plump grapes attached to stems.
Store
Keep grapes, unwashed, in a plastic bag in the refrigerator up to two weeks. Rinse grapes only when ready to eat or add to a recipe.
Prep
Place grapes in a colander and rinse with cold water. Transfer grapes to paper towels to drain. To halve grapes, use a sharp paring knife.
Creative ways to use grapes
Wine Ice Cubes. Wash grapes with cold water, let them dry, and then place in the freezer. Once frozen, drop a few into a glass of wine to chill the drink without diluting it.
Roasted Grape Crostini
Roast red grapes with fresh thyme. Top baked baguette slices with goat cheese, then roasted grapes, and drizzle with honey.
