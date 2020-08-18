Q. I have heart disease and am looking for ways to help my immune system and keep my heart healthy.
A. Summer is a season when getting some Vitamin Sea, and some vitamin C are both important and beneficial to your health. Whether your summer plans involve camping, water activities or resting with a book in the air-conditioning, both seafood and sources of vitamin C can help you set sail and feel your best.
The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating at least two servings of fish per week. Seafood offers omega-3 fats, and research shows that these types of fat promote heart health, brain health and can help reduce inflammation.
If you’re fishing this summer, that’s an easy way to increase your seafood intake. If you’re purchasing seafood, it’s important to consider sustainability. Don’t be afraid to ask questions about the source of seafood you’re buying.
“Responsible Choice” is a label given to seafood that indicates it’s from sources that can maintain or increase production in the long-term without jeopardizing the environment or other marine life.
Making responsible seafood purchases can play a role in ensuring a healthy supply of seafood for generations down the road.
In addition to including seafood, getting adequate vitamin C is also key. Vitamin C is needed for promoting a healthy immune system. It also aids in iron absorption and acts in the body like an antioxidant, helping us feel our best.
Oranges are typically the first fruit that comes to mind regarding vitamin C. But, thankfully, many fruits and vegetables offer vitamin C. The recommended daily value is 65 to 90 mg per day. But, unless indicated by your doctor, most people don’t need to count it; including vegetables and fruits at each meal typically helps reach this goal.
A few summer favorites that offer this nutrient include pineapple, kiwis, bell peppers, broccoli and strawberries.
Consider combining your seafood choices with fruits and vegetables – and maybe even doing so by the water, for a combination of some Vitamin Sea and vitamin C. Grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa, tuna steaks with grilled veggies and fish tacos are all great summery options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.